Home Cities Kochi

Amicus Curiae urges government to provide free services to flood victims

He also suggested constituting committees at the ward level to make them part of disaster management.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Amicus Curiae appointed by the High Court for flood cases on Wednesday opined the government should consider providing free electricity, water and cooking gas for a limited period to flood victims for helping them overcome their woes. He also suggested constituting committees at the ward level to make them part of disaster management.

“Government aid could be made by making public utility services free for a specified period,” said advocate Jacob P Alex, the Amicus Curiae, in his report. He said it was necessary to involve victims in the ongoing phase of disaster management to keep disaster management in tune with international practices and national policy on disaster management.

“Meaningful involvement of local community in disaster management would help in identifying victims easily and will bring more transparency,” he said.

The report suggested electing ward-level committees, saying its involvement will help address local issues very effectively. The committees may comprise five members, including the local ward member, who could serve as coordinator, the person who got the second highest vote in the previous local election or a representative of the Opposition party, and one person from volunteers of the relief activities.

The report said it was better to identify affected areas at the panchayat/municipality/ward level to avoid confusion. Once affected areas are identified on a ward basis, the committees can associate with disaster management activities in a more meaningful manner. Besides, if the committee are also involved in the process of damage and loss assessment along with technical experts and local officers, many complaints can be avoided, it said.

It said the decision to cancel all state-funded festivals and tourism promotion activities may adversely affect many industries depending on the said sectors for livelihood directly or indirectly. Hence, it may be desirable to promote such activities after giving direction to avoid wasteful expenditure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flood victims Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend