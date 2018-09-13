Amicus Curiae urges government to provide free services to flood victims

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Amicus Curiae appointed by the High Court for flood cases on Wednesday opined the government should consider providing free electricity, water and cooking gas for a limited period to flood victims for helping them overcome their woes. He also suggested constituting committees at the ward level to make them part of disaster management.

“Government aid could be made by making public utility services free for a specified period,” said advocate Jacob P Alex, the Amicus Curiae, in his report. He said it was necessary to involve victims in the ongoing phase of disaster management to keep disaster management in tune with international practices and national policy on disaster management.

“Meaningful involvement of local community in disaster management would help in identifying victims easily and will bring more transparency,” he said.

The report suggested electing ward-level committees, saying its involvement will help address local issues very effectively. The committees may comprise five members, including the local ward member, who could serve as coordinator, the person who got the second highest vote in the previous local election or a representative of the Opposition party, and one person from volunteers of the relief activities.

The report said it was better to identify affected areas at the panchayat/municipality/ward level to avoid confusion. Once affected areas are identified on a ward basis, the committees can associate with disaster management activities in a more meaningful manner. Besides, if the committee are also involved in the process of damage and loss assessment along with technical experts and local officers, many complaints can be avoided, it said.

It said the decision to cancel all state-funded festivals and tourism promotion activities may adversely affect many industries depending on the said sectors for livelihood directly or indirectly. Hence, it may be desirable to promote such activities after giving direction to avoid wasteful expenditure.