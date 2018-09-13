District gets Rs 1.12 crore for compensation disbursal   

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sum of `1.12 crore to be distributed as compensation - of `4 lakh each - to the next of kin of those who died in the deluge has been handed over to the respective tahsildars, the District Collector said on Wednesday.

Paravur taluk received 52 lakh for 13 families, Kanayannur and Aluva received 12 lakh for three families, Muvattupuzha received 32 lakh for eight families, and Kothamangalam received 4 lakh for one family. Families who have already received interim compensation from the CMDRF or from the taluk will be paid the remainder of the sum. The deaths that occurred due to natural calamities from the start of the monsoon was taken into account for the compensation.

The adalat to reissue documents lost in the deluge will begin in Paravur taluk on Thursday. The adalat that will function till September 15 will issue duplicate copies of Aadhaar, SSLC, ration card, motor vehicle services, health insurance card and land deeds. The drive to digitally collect information on the flood-affected was initiated on Wednesday. The drive using the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ mobile app is being carried out by volunteers. The app records a picture of the affected property and geo-tags the location.