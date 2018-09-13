KUFOS task force to study eco changes in floods aftermath 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has constituted a task force to study the dramatic changes in weather and ecology following last month’s devastating floods.

The 25 member-team headed by KUFOS Vice-Chancellor A Ramachandran, mandated to study climate change, meteorological issues, dam management , river flow details, biodiversity issues associated with loss of flora and fauna from the river environment to the coastal area, displacement of fish species from the freshwater ecosystem, introduction of exotic species and the physical and ecological issues associated with the lakes downstream, will submit its findings to the government, with recommendations for mitigating such issues.

“Kerala recently witnessed a situation not seen in living memory. The devastating rain combined with dam water release in the Periyar, Chalakkudy and Pamba’s upstream triggered the unprecedented deluge.

This calls for a scientific approach to study and understand the happenings during the period including the landslides and to get a probable appropriate action plan in order to prevent such happenings in future,” said Ramachandran.

The task force’s findings are imperative to get a proper understanding of the reasons which amplified the disaster’s magnitude. The task force, which will convene its maiden meeting at the KUFOS in Panangad here on September 19, is expected to submit its first interim report to the government within six months. Besides identifying the reasons for the calamity, the committee will look into the possible measures, both short term and long term, for dealing with such happenings in Kerala.

Kuttanad findings

The KUFOS had conducted an investigative survey in the Kuttanad area immediately after the floods. It took note of the scientific studies needed to alleviate the conditions including the hydrographic as well as chemical studies. The appearance of exotic fish species in the Kuttanand area was seen as a serious threat to ecology of the lake and other intertidal area. Though no direct evidence of ecosystem disturbances could be identified, the occurrence of alien fish species such as Nutter fish or Red belly Piranha and African Cat-fish in local catches were noted.