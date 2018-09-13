Home Cities Kochi

New GCDA chairman assumes office

V Salim, the new chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), has expressed solidarity with the rebuild Kerala movement of the state Government.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

V Salim, the new chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority

By Express News Service

KOCHI: V Salim, the new chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), has expressed solidarity with the rebuild Kerala movement of the state Government.

After assuming office on Wednesday, Salim said the GCDA will join hands with the state government in rebuilding the state after the floods that devastated the state.

"The present government will carry forward all the initiatives that have been undertaken by the former council lead by C  N Mohanan. We are also looking into some new projects. However, it will be implemented by conducting more studies into it. Moreover, I will discharge all the duties that have been entrusted by the party upon me," said Salim, who has succeeded C N Mohanan as the new chairman.

WB native gets RI for killing employer
Kochi: The North Paravur Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment and C10,000 fine to a West Bengal native for murdering his employer, an Odisha native. Benu Das, 35, of Murshidabad, West Bengal, was sentenced for murdering Asok Patra, 34, at his residence at Nedumbassery on April 16 last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GCDA Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend