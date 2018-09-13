New GCDA chairman assumes office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: V Salim, the new chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), has expressed solidarity with the rebuild Kerala movement of the state Government.

After assuming office on Wednesday, Salim said the GCDA will join hands with the state government in rebuilding the state after the floods that devastated the state.

"The present government will carry forward all the initiatives that have been undertaken by the former council lead by C N Mohanan. We are also looking into some new projects. However, it will be implemented by conducting more studies into it. Moreover, I will discharge all the duties that have been entrusted by the party upon me," said Salim, who has succeeded C N Mohanan as the new chairman.

WB native gets RI for killing employer

Kochi: The North Paravur Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment and C10,000 fine to a West Bengal native for murdering his employer, an Odisha native. Benu Das, 35, of Murshidabad, West Bengal, was sentenced for murdering Asok Patra, 34, at his residence at Nedumbassery on April 16 last year.