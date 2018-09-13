Politicians, artists and activists pledge support in nun rape case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Support continued to pour in for the agitation launched by five nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal on Wednesday, the fifth day of the indefinite protest.

Apart from the Joint Christian Council, an umbrella organisation of various laity associations, leaders of many social and cultural organisations thronged the protest venue at Vanchi Square near Marine Drive, reflecting the public outrage over the silence of the government and political parties in the issue.

Veteran CPM leader M M Lawrence, BJP leaders A N Radhakrishnan and Sobha Surendran, Janatha Dal (U) leader M V Shreyams Kumar, RMP leader K K Rema, actor and Women in Cinema Collective Rima Kallingal, director Aashiq Abu, music director Bijibal and writers Saradakutty and Sunil P Ilayidom were among the prominent personalities who visited the protest venue to express solidarity with the protest.

The state government and the state Women's Commission should initiate action against the accused, demanded Rima. "I pledge my support to the protesting nuns. I will stand with the nuns. The government should initiate action against those who issue anti-women statements," she said.

Aashiq said it is disappointing the victim is being denied justice a progressive Left party being in power.

"The silence of youth organisations in such an important issue is dangerous. We should continue the protest. Society has a responsibility to support the nuns who are an incarnation of selfless service. It is painful for a society that nuns are forced to take to the streets for justice. This protest is a silent revolution," he said.

M M Lawrence said the state police and the DGP have failed to deliver justice to the nuns. "The reason for the delay in initiating action on the complaint filed by the nun is not clear. The DGP and the police who are supposed to ensure the safety of citizens have erred in dealing with the nun's complaint," he said.

Rema said the government is supporting the hunter, instead of protecting the victim. "The Jalandhar Bishop is trying to paint the nun's protest as an agitation against the church. I don't think the nuns will get justice," she said.

It is disheartening to see a group of nuns taking to the street for justice at a time when a Leftist government is ruling the state, said writer Saradakutty.

"Nuns are people who submit themselves to the service of humanity. In turn, it is the responsibility of society to ensure their safety," she said.

Writer Sunil P Ilayidom said the increasing public support to the nuns' protest underlines the high moral values and righteousness of Keralites.