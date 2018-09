By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aluva East Police on Wednesday arrested a private bus driver on charges of ganja abuse at the Aluva private bus stand.

Rojan Paul, 32, of Ezhupunna, Alappuzha, was arrested during a search after the cops received complaints about private bus drivers conducting services after consuming drugs.

The accused was using the ganja inside a bus when he was arrested. The cops said such search operations will continue.