A canvas of curiosity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They were all colourful in the beginning. As you move on, the colour gradually drops and ends up in complete darkness. The ‘Evolution to Dark’ painting exhibition by artist P G Sreenivasan being held at Durbar Hall Art Gallery invoke a plethora of thoughts. “I paint shapeless pictures that generate viewers’ curiosity,” says P G Sreenivasan. An expatriate for 20 long years, he emphasises the importance of hiding several layers of meaning to generate curiosity in viewers. “Like we wear ornaments to gain attention, painting shapeless images is also a tactic to attract the eyeballs,” he says.

Through the exhibition, the art teacher from Paravoor tries to evoke the transformation of the society. “The basic idea of this painting sequence is the society retreating from its fundamental ideals. The idea of brotherhood and compassion is being evaluated on religious lines. I am just trying to transfer my apprehensions and fear into the canvas,” says Sreenivasan.

He also dispelled the idea of ‘art for social cause’ and it should create an impact in the society. “The after effect of a painting is not in our hands. Viewers should have the freedom to realise the meaning based on their level of thinking,” he says.

Currently, Sreenivasan is an art teacher at GHSS Vallappuzha near Pattambi. He collaborates with Kerala Lalithakala Akademi by teaching many painting aspirants across the state. The painting exhibition will conclude on Sunday.