Cochin Port is gateway to relief goods from abroad

Published: 14th September 2018 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Cochin Port. | EPS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the duty exemption granted by the Customs, the Cochin Port has become the gateway to foreign relief goods reaching the state, with over 400 tonnes of relief material received since August 21.
Until now 115.3 tonnes of relief materials arrived via the port and on Tuesday, 47 tonne worth `9.41 crore reached the Cochin port. Seventy-one tonnes will be taken over by the district administration, according to the Customs Department’s data.

The Central notification (148/94) waives Customs duty on food, blanket, medicines and clothing brought for relief activities. The state government notification (59/2018) permits only the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode Collectors to receive the imported relief materials and distribute it to the affected sections.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said Customs units have been working round-the-clock to clear the goods which arrive in containers at the Cochin Port. “Since August, our units have been racing against the clock in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Cochin Port to clear the goods to ensure the relief material reaches the affected sections without delay. The district administrations been tasked to take over the relief goods have deployed teams at these ports,” he said.

Till Tuesday, 444.19 tonnes of goods worth`38.66 crore arrived through the Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin International Airport Ltd(CIAL) and Cochin Port. Earlier, most of the relief goods arrived through Thiruvananthapuram Airport after CIAL was closed in the deluge’s wake.

The Kozhikode Airport witnessed the arrival of 21.31 tonnes of relief goods worth `31 lakh. Till Tuesday, 255.36 tonne of relief goods worth `28.87 crore arrived through Thiruvananthapuram Airport. CIAL saw 1.39 tonne of goods worth `7 lakh as on Tuesday.

Cochin Port relief goods

