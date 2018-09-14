Home Cities Kochi

Crowning glory

71 contestants across the world participated in the pageant.

Published: 14th September 2018 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Merin Mariya 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  “Believe in your inner strength, work hard towards your dream and be yourself”, says Sasileka Nair who was crowned Mrs India Kerala during the grand finals of Mrs India 2018 held at Feathers Radha hotel, Chennai. Mrs India is one of the biggest pageants in India conducted by the Mrs India Pageant Production Pvt Ltd under the directorship of Deepali Phadnis, for married women. It opens up a great platform to participate in premium international pageants. Sasilekha was metored by Pratibha Saunshimath, regional director of Mrs India. 

71 contestants across the world participated in the pageant. The five-day event was packed with more than seven theme shoots, personality development sessions, self make-up classes and table etiquette. “This is my very first step into the fashion industry. I came across an advertisement about the contest through social media. What attracted me was the tag line, ‘We are looking for role models, not models’, and I immediately applied,” said Sasilekha Nair.The finale round was a regional wear costume round in which she dressed up as one of Raja Ravi Varma’s muses and mesmerised the audience.  

She scored brownie points in the question-answer round when she readily chose to be a farmer when presented with two other choices, namely a doctor and an engineer. “I would like to be a farmer to save humanity from massive destruction and to promote organic food that will eventually bring about a radical change in health related issues,” she had responded.

The 39 year old is also a fitness enthusiast who prides herself as a title winner among other young women. According to Sasilekha, opportunities never dry up, no matter how aged you are.A bharatanatyam dancer, an entrepreneur and mother to two daughters, she is also a post-graduate in English literature and a graduate in microbiology. “I was never a career woman though; living in North India and London helped me develop a taste in fashion,” Sasilekha added. Currently Sasilekha oversees her company in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity