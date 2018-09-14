Crowning glory

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Believe in your inner strength, work hard towards your dream and be yourself”, says Sasileka Nair who was crowned Mrs India Kerala during the grand finals of Mrs India 2018 held at Feathers Radha hotel, Chennai. Mrs India is one of the biggest pageants in India conducted by the Mrs India Pageant Production Pvt Ltd under the directorship of Deepali Phadnis, for married women. It opens up a great platform to participate in premium international pageants. Sasilekha was metored by Pratibha Saunshimath, regional director of Mrs India.

71 contestants across the world participated in the pageant. The five-day event was packed with more than seven theme shoots, personality development sessions, self make-up classes and table etiquette. “This is my very first step into the fashion industry. I came across an advertisement about the contest through social media. What attracted me was the tag line, ‘We are looking for role models, not models’, and I immediately applied,” said Sasilekha Nair.The finale round was a regional wear costume round in which she dressed up as one of Raja Ravi Varma’s muses and mesmerised the audience.

She scored brownie points in the question-answer round when she readily chose to be a farmer when presented with two other choices, namely a doctor and an engineer. “I would like to be a farmer to save humanity from massive destruction and to promote organic food that will eventually bring about a radical change in health related issues,” she had responded.

The 39 year old is also a fitness enthusiast who prides herself as a title winner among other young women. According to Sasilekha, opportunities never dry up, no matter how aged you are.A bharatanatyam dancer, an entrepreneur and mother to two daughters, she is also a post-graduate in English literature and a graduate in microbiology. “I was never a career woman though; living in North India and London helped me develop a taste in fashion,” Sasilekha added. Currently Sasilekha oversees her company in Bengaluru.