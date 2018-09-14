Home Cities Kochi

Eight Asian Games winners to get government jobs 

Steps will be initiated to provide government jobs to eight sportspersons who have done the state proud by winning medals at the Jakarta Asian Games, said Sports Minister E P Jayarajan.

The government will organise a function in Thiruvananthapuram to felicitate the sportspersons. The function has been delayed due to the emergency situation prevailing after the floods. So far, the government has provided jobs to 157 sports persons. An indoor stadium will be built to provide better training to sports persons. An amount of `700 has been sanctioned from KIIFB for the purpose, the minister said at as function held at the Kadavantra Regional Sports Centre to felicitate the eight Asian Games medal winners.

He said the government has launched Operation Olympia aimed at identifying talented sports persons and provide them training to win medals in the 2020 Olympics. Steps are being taken to engage international coaches to train promising talents.

The government has also initiated steps to develop sports schools in the state. Football training centres will be opened in all districts and a 26-member team will be formed for training football players. The sports department will bear the expenses for the training programme.

He also said the government was planning to organise an international football match in Kochi and a cricket match in Thiruvananthapuram to raise funds for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.
Indian hockey team captain P R Sreejesh; Jinson John, who won gold in 1,500 m race and silver in 800 m race; P U Chitra who won bronze medal in 1,500 m race; 4x400 m relay gold winner V K Vismaya; long jump silver medallist Neena Varakil; Mohamad Anas Yahiya who won silver in 400 m relay, 4x400 m relay and 4x400 m mixed relay; Kunju Mohammed and Jithin Baby who won silver in 4x400 m relay were felicitated on the occasion. 

