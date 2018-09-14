Enrolment of advocates to be held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The enrolment function of the Bar Council of Kerala will be held on September 16 at 10 am at the High Court Auditorium, Ernakulam. Hon’ble Justice P R Ramachandra Menon, Judge, High Court of Kerala will be the chief guest. 310 candidates from all over Kerala will be enrolled as advocates on the Roll of Bar Council of Kerala on that day.