Home Cities Kochi

Harrowing days ahead   

 Prayers to stop rains might have been gravely heeded by the Gods.

Published: 14th September 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prayers to stop rains might have been gravely heeded by the Gods. Exceeding two weeks since the state has received rainfall, reports of a drought are hovering around the corner with maximum temperatures recorded replete with the shrinking of water bodies and the shortage of potable water.

The Indian Meteorological Department has recorded maximum temperatures that are above normal, 1.6 degree celsius to 3.0 degree celcius, in Kerala. The sudden variation in climate, ranging from extreme rains to long dry spells however, cannot be completely attributed to global warming, according to Roxy Mathew Koll, climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune. “Some signatures of the current events, for example strengthening of the monsoon winds, the spread of the rainfall, and the intensity of the rainfall fits well into the climate change picture,” said Roxy, in a recent report.

Albeit, S Abhilash, executive director of the Radar Centre, Cusat, feels that it is too early to draw conclusions to a drought. “Nevertheless, there are two primary reasons as to why the current situation could be a forbearer of drought; One, the state hasn’t received rainfall for about 25 days. Two, due to extremely hot weather, water content has heavily evaporated from the soil,” he said.

According to Abhilash, a drought-like situation mainly depends on the post-monsoon rain. The state annually receives two stretches of rainfall, from the months of June-September called as the monsoon (edavappathi), and from October-December, referred to as the post-monsoon (Thulavarsham). The post-monsoon rain ought to keep the soil moisturized until the next bout of rain. If not, a drought arises.

Climate scientists have annotated that Kerala received more than 350% rainfall than usual. Paradoxically, other than creating massive destruction, the excess water has done nothing in terms of water conservation. “The rains expected for the entire month of August fell in one week which was pointless in terms of water conservation,” Abhilash said. Roxy’s findings draw the same conclusion; the state received 130-140 mm rainfall over two days, 15 and 16 August.

The geomorphology of a region can be severely affected after a flood, thereby creating structural alterations in the topography of the place. Added to this, are man-made activities such as deforestation, sand-mining and quarrying that have contributed to varying situations.And the resolution? “Tackling climate change is a global issue that requires a short-term and long-term action. The short-term action currently necessary is to realize and adapt accordingly,” Abhilash added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity