Overwhelming response to fund collection drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration’s flood fund collection drive received an overwhelming response as `3.08 crore and 25 sovereigns of gold were received on Thursday. Major companies, religious organisation, residents’ associations and employees’ unions came forward with financial contributions. Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church, Manjummel, donated gold ornaments used to adorn the statues of the Blessed Virgin and Infant Jesus during the annual feast. Parish priest Fr Varghese handed over the 25-sovereign gold chains to Minister E P Jayarajan. V K L Infrastructure Products Ltd handed over a cheque of `2 crore.

Another major contribution was from the part of JCB India which donated `28 lakh and allotted 30 earthmover machines for construction work following the flood. Cicy Sojan, a native of Nileswaram in Kasargod, donated 6 cents in her name for rehabilitation purpose. Minister A C Moideen who is the in charge of Ernakulam district in supervising fund collection drive said the public has responded well to the relief activities. “However, more fund contributions are required for the reconstruction of Kerala. Every citizen should contribute to the restoration of the state.

The government should garner a fund more than it allocates annually for various projects for the reconstruction. The government will introduce all such steps to collect funds,” he said. Another fund collection drive is also witnessing good response. The initiative by the Education Department witnessed contribution by kindergarten students. As many as Rs 12 crore was collected by the department.

“From various parts of Ernakulam district, people are coming up with donations. This is a good indication,” Moideen said.