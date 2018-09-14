Home Cities Kochi

Overwhelming response to fund collection drive

The government should garner a fund more than it allocates annually for various projects for the reconstruction.

Published: 14th September 2018 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Manjummel Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church’s donation of 25-sovereign gold chains being handed over to ministers E P Jayarajan and A C Moideen by Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration’s flood fund collection drive received an overwhelming response as `3.08 crore and 25 sovereigns of gold were received on Thursday. Major companies, religious organisation, residents’ associations and employees’ unions came forward with financial contributions. Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church, Manjummel, donated gold ornaments used to adorn the statues of the Blessed Virgin and Infant Jesus during the annual feast. Parish priest Fr Varghese handed over the 25-sovereign gold chains to Minister E P Jayarajan. V K L Infrastructure Products Ltd handed over a cheque of `2 crore.

Another major contribution was from the part of JCB India which donated `28 lakh and allotted 30 earthmover machines for construction work following the flood. Cicy Sojan, a native of Nileswaram in Kasargod, donated 6 cents in her name for rehabilitation purpose.  Minister A C Moideen who is the in charge of Ernakulam district in supervising fund collection drive said the public has responded well to the relief activities. “However, more fund contributions are required for the reconstruction of Kerala. Every citizen should contribute to the restoration of the state.

The government should garner a fund more than it allocates annually for various projects for the reconstruction. The government will introduce all such steps to collect funds,” he said. Another fund collection drive is also witnessing good response. The initiative by the Education Department witnessed contribution by kindergarten students. As many as Rs 12 crore was collected by the department.
“From various parts of Ernakulam district, people are coming up with donations. This is a good indication,” Moideen said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
government flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend