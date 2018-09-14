Home Cities Kochi

Thanal housing project for Cheranalloor flood victims

Published: 14th September 2018 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Stone being laid for the construction of a house for a flood victim at Cheranalloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hibi Eden MLA has launched ‘Thanal’, a project to help provide houses to the flood victims at Cheranalloor.  

The project which is being implemented with the help of voluntary organisations and CSR funds of various firms, mainly aims at providing houses to the flood victims of the region which is one among the worst-hit in Ernakulam. The project is part of the ‘Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam’, mooted by the MLA for rebuilding the village. The first house under the project is being constructed with the help of Rotary Club of Cochin Global. The foundation stone was laid for the construction of the house of Kamalakshi Balakrishnan at the Godown Road.

The 79-year-old widow and her four children who were residing at a house near the river, had their house damaged after flood waters entered. Three of her aged children are mentally challenged. The sole relief to the family is the elderly pension Kamalakshi receives.

