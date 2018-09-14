Home Cities Kochi

Two involved in thefts of 300 sovereigns of gold held

The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday arrested two persons who had stolen over 300 sovereigns of gold from various houses in the past decade.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday arrested two persons who had stolen over 300 sovereigns of gold from various houses in the past decade. The cops traced out the duo on Thursday during an investigation into a theft case reported at the Kodanad police station. The arrested were identified as Biju, alias Bolt Biju, 43, of Ashamannur village; and Hari Govindan, 54, of Palolam village. According to a police statement, the accused had broken into a house at Kuvappady and stolen 1.5 sovereign gold and mobiles last year.

In the same police station limit, the accused person had stolen four sovereign gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh from two houses.“In the daytime, the duo went around on bikes identifying houses which were not occupied and at night, they would break into them,” a press release stated.

In the interrogation, the accused confessed to the other thefts they had committed. These cases were registered at Thodupuzha, Kottapaddy and Kuruppampady police stations. “They have been tricking the police by constantly changing SIM cards, phones, and their identities,” a police officer said.
The accused were produced before a magistrate court and remanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
thefts Kochi gold

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend