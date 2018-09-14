Two involved in thefts of 300 sovereigns of gold held

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday arrested two persons who had stolen over 300 sovereigns of gold from various houses in the past decade. The cops traced out the duo on Thursday during an investigation into a theft case reported at the Kodanad police station. The arrested were identified as Biju, alias Bolt Biju, 43, of Ashamannur village; and Hari Govindan, 54, of Palolam village. According to a police statement, the accused had broken into a house at Kuvappady and stolen 1.5 sovereign gold and mobiles last year.

In the same police station limit, the accused person had stolen four sovereign gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh from two houses.“In the daytime, the duo went around on bikes identifying houses which were not occupied and at night, they would break into them,” a press release stated.

In the interrogation, the accused confessed to the other thefts they had committed. These cases were registered at Thodupuzha, Kottapaddy and Kuruppampady police stations. “They have been tricking the police by constantly changing SIM cards, phones, and their identities,” a police officer said.

The accused were produced before a magistrate court and remanded.