Young talent put on display

For Dilara, a Class V student of Holy Grace Academy in Mala, the floods are flashes of a bad dream.

Published: 14th September 2018 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:24 AM

KOCHI:  For Dilara, a Class V student of Holy Grace Academy in Mala, the floods are flashes of a bad dream. She was knee-deep in water when her family finally moved from her home in Kodungalloor to a safe place. Before leaving, she had made an outline sketch of a peaceful English street in the countryside. Maybe the 10-year-old girl dreamt of visiting the country in the future. 

Reaching back to her flood-ridden home, the first thing she searched for was her canvas. Finding it safe, lively colours breathed life into the canvas. Voila, a masterpiece was created in the midst of a bad time. “I love to create art. It took me just two days to finish the work,” says Dilara. This painting was put on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi, along with the works of other students of Holy Grace Academy. The fourth edition of Artscape featuring works of 78 students of the school’s art club was held from September 11 to 14. 

Over 80 works were exhibited in the exhibition. This is the first time the works were done on canvas. “We asked the students to create art based on whatever influenced their mind,” says Sandeep C S, one of the two art teachers. “It might not be at par with other contemporary artworks. But these are the translations of their dreams and thoughts on canvas,” he continues.

The paintings on display are also on sale. “The students wanted their works to be put on sale as well,” says Sujith A S, the other art teacher. “They know very well that it won’t be much. The proceeds of this will go to the relief work done by the school. The management will be building a house for a student, whose home was destroyed in the deluge,” adds Sujith.

