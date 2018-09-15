India’s first underwater drone handed over to NPOL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India’s first underwater robotic drone -Eyerovtuna -developed at Maker Village, which can send real-time videos of ships and other underwater structures to help with their repair and maintenance, was launched and handed over to the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) of DRDO on Friday. The drone will be used by NPOL for research and development activities which in turn would result in a commercial product for defence purposes.

The first commercial Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)/ underwater drone, Eyerovtuna was developed by EyeROV Technologies. NPOL, a laboratory of Delhi-headquartered Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), made the first order of the product. The development of the product of EyeROV was largely supported by Kerala Start up Mission (KSUM) through various schemes.

NPOL Director S Kedarnath Shenoy said the underwater drone was co-developed by NPOL to meet their specifications. “Besides, we firmly believe it would also energise the start-up ecosystem in this place,” he said.