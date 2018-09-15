Home Cities Kochi

Youth dies after crane runs over him at petrol pump in Kochi

In a freak accident, a motorist who was filling fuel in his bike at a petrol pump was killed after a truck crane ran over him near the Town Hall on Banerji road, on Thursday night. 

Published: 15th September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

The truck crane that ran over the youth

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a freak accident, a motorist who was filling fuel in his bike at a petrol pump was killed after a truck crane ran over him near the Town Hall on Banerji road, on Thursday night. According to the police, the deceased is Riyas Ibrahim, 21, a native of Eramalloor. Riyas’ friend Abhinav, 21, too suffered injuries in the accident. The truck crane is owned by a private company.

The incident occurred around 10.45 pm. While descending the Ernakulam North Railway overbridge, the truck crane lost control. The speeding crane crashed into the petrol pump where the deceased was filling petrol in his bike. As the truck came from behind, he could not see it approaching. The petrol pump employees had a lucky escape as they ran out of the place seeing the approaching truck. 

 “The petrol pump was damaged in the incident. Luckily, there were no other vehicles on the road which prevented a major accident,” an officer at the Ernakulam Central police station said.Though the injured youth was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved.

A police team soon took the crane operator into custody. The arrested was identified as Anuraj Moriya. “The crane operator said the break of the vehicle stopped working while descending the bridge,” said the police officer.The police said Abhinav is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is  stable.

