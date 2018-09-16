Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods one month after: All eyes on that promised Rs 10,000

Everyday from September 2, 72-year-old Sarasamma of Vadakkumbhagam walked up the steps of the SBI branch at Niranom where she has an account.

Flood-affected people of Niranom waiting in front of SBI Niranom branch to check whether C10,000 has been credited into their account | B P DEEPU

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

NIRANOM: Everyday from September 2, 72-year-old Sarasamma of Vadakkumbhagam walked up the steps of the SBI branch at Niranom where she has an account. After losing everything in floods, Sarasamma had to stay in a relief camp for 10 days. She is desperate to raise some money to repair her house and clean the well.

Ever since the state government announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief fund, Sarasamma -- along with other elderly people in her locality -- has been doing the rounds. When Express caught up with her in front of the bank, on September 12, she was beaming with happiness.

“The amount has finally been credited. I just want to enter it in my passbook,” she said. Her friend Mariamma was not so happy. For she has not received the amount so far.

“I have been visiting the village office repeatedly, asking about the money. They are unable to give a clear-cut answer. Already, we have spent more than Rs 5,000 for cleaning the well and for electrical repair. The government should at least ensure the money is provided when we really need it,” she said.

Another woman, Jayashree, who was sitting in front of the bank, chipped in to say they are struggling to come to terms with the reality that they have lost everything.

“We have no idea about the future. Though we received a lot of relief materials, we still feel a huge void,” she said. Niranom was another village in Pathanamthitta where the floods dealt a heavy hand. Almost all houses were inundated and the people were forced to stay in relief camps for seven to 10 days.

