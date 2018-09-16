Home Cities Kochi

Kerala floods one month after: Pampa merchants clueless about compensation

This is for the fifth time Soman J, of Pandalam, is coming to Pampa along with his friends after floods destroyed the entire bank of Pampa. 

Published: 16th September 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PAMPA: This is for the fifth time Soman J, of Pandalam, is coming to Pampa along with his friends after floods destroyed the entire bank of Pampa. However, this time he had his luck when he and his friends managed to spot the remains of his hotel and shop situated around 20 meter from the Pampa river. 

“A lot of material, including vessels and clothes, are buried under the sand. We have been trying to retrieve them for the past few days,” Soman said. 

In fact, a tractor parked near to his shop was also lying buried under the sand. 

This is not the case of Soman alone. Hundreds of people who have taken shops on lease along the river bank have lost their money. 

“I had goods worth Rs 7 lakh in my shop and everything got destroyed,” Soman said adding he had taken the shop on a three-year lease for Rs 8 lakh.  “We have no idea whether we will get any compensation for the loss.

Neither the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) nor the government has responded to our plea,” said vendor Abhin Shah of Perunad.  TDB officers said no decision has been taken with regard to the loss suffered by the shop vendors.

“Nearly 70 shops, including hotels functioned along the banks of the Pampa and everything is damaged,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods compensation Kerala floods one month after

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi