‘No idea if we’ll get compensation for our losses’

By Express News Service

PAMPA: This is for the fifth time Soman J, of Pandalam, is coming to Pampa along with his friends after floods destroyed the entire bank of Pampa. However, this time he had his luck when he and his friends managed to spot the remains of his hotel and shop situated around 20 m from the Pampa river. “A lot of material, including vessels and clothes, are buried under the sand. We have been trying to retrieve them for the past few days,” Soman said.

In fact, a tractor parked near to his shop was also lying buried under the sand.

This is not the case of Soman alone. Hundreds of people who have taken shops on lease along the river bank have lost their money. “I had goods worth `7 lakh in my shop and everything got destroyed,” Soman said adding he had taken the shop on a three-year lease for `8 lakh. “We have no idea whether we will get any compensation for the loss.

Neither the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) nor the government has responded to our plea,” said vendor Abhin Shah of Perunad. TDB officers said no decision has been taken with regard to the loss suffered by the shop vendors. “Nearly 70 shops, including hotels functioned along the banks of the Pampa and everything is damaged,” they said.