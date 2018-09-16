Home Cities Kochi

Speed up flood compensation disbursal:  Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian

kerala_floods_-_kochi

Kerala Floods.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian issued an order on Saturday to speed up the disbursal of post-flood compensation to the eligible claimants in the district. The order restricts new entries being made, and people who have missed to submit their claims can approach their respective Tahsildars. The Chief Secretary has instructed thorough investigations of claim requests and settling the same at the earliest.   

Till Saturday, 1,58,577 households have seen the compensation getting credited to their account. Paravur leads the list with 76,982, Aluva with 33,310, Kanayannur with 19,950, Kunnathunad with 9,712, Muvattupuzha 8,411, Kochi with 8,174 and Kothamangalam with 2,038. 

