Art inspired by aftermath of Kerala floods

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sabu Maruthwan was at his home in Mattoor, Kalady, when the water level began rising in River Periyar, last month. When the water level receded the following week, Sabu had already come face-to-face with the dark tricks of death and fate. Reflecting his fears of reckless development and concern about the consequences, he expressed all that was heavy in his mind on the canvas.

Along with his friend and artist Girish Kalleli, Sabu’s artworks were on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery till Sunday. Alumnae of RLV College of Fine Arts in Tripunithura, the two Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan teachers specialising in the art have been working on their artworks for a while now. “We had conducted an exhibition at David Hall a while ago,” says Girish, who hails from Muvattupuzha. “This exhibition is a continuation of the same.”

The exhibition focuses on realisation entirely. “We have been working on these for almost six months now,” says Girish. “But these artworks are more apt now than ever.” Girish’s work focuses on the realisation of life and enlightenment. “My works convey the feeling that there’s more to life than just material comfort,” he says. For his works, he has used dry pastel and pen, and mixed medium.

On the other hand, Sabu focuses on land issues and flood. “Before the flood, I was working on issues related to land such as how many people don’t own a plot of land and how land is being corrupted of its quality,” says Sabu. “After the floods, I decided to focus on the aftermath and his experiences.” He worked on media such as oil pastel, tea wash and pen on paper and watercolour.

The exhibition titled D’eux began on September 11.