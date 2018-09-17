Australian World Orchestra to return to India with Caroline Meng

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Come September 25, mezzo-soprano Caroline Meng will perform as a guest soloist for Australian World Orchestra’s 2018 return tour to India. Caroline, who is passionate about contemporary music, has sung and recorded many new works, including Thierry Machuel’s Psalm, conducted by Laurence Equilbey (Naïve CD), the Deux visages with saxophonist Jean-Pierre Baraglioli (Daphaneo CD), Mémoire de harpes, created by Frédérique Cambreling and produced by IRCAM.

Besides performing as a singer, Caroline is also the leader of CRR of Paris and belongs to the teaching team of the “Sotto Voce” Children’s Choir at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.According to Caroline, this will be her first visit to Kerala. “I am very excited. I have heard about Kerala a lot from my parents who have been to India and the state twice. They have presented a vivid description of the country and also the state,” she said. Caroline can’t wait to experience the multifaceted culture of the country. “I have heard that this is a beautiful country and the people here are very warm. You guys love colours and are spiritual besides your food is said to be amazing!!” she exclaimed.

Caroline who studied with Malcolm Walker and received her ‘Diploma in Voice’ in 2007. She was also invited to attend master classes with Jennifer Larmore, Veronica Cangemi and Sylvie Valayre. Since then, she has performed in a variety of musical forms and styles ranging from opera to recital and sacred concerts, baroque to contemporary music, both in France and abroad.

“I made my professional debut in 2009 singing the role of Zerlina in Mozart’s Don Giovanni at the Royal Versailles Opera, as well as on tour, under the direction of David Stern,” she said. However, she is not well-acquainted with Indian music. “I’m afraid I don’t know much of Indian music apart from the soundtracks of some movies. Of course, I know Pandit Ravi Shankar, the sitar maestro. He was an international superstar,” she said. “Since I am not very familiar with Indian style of music, all I can say is that I find it very spiritual. However, I am looking forward to discovering more about Indian music when I come over.”

For Caroline, singing in France’s most famous Castle-Versailles was a great honour. The famous mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne is her favourite. “She is both graceful and wild. Her technique is perfect and is instantaneously recognisable. She always services the music,” said Caroline. She dreams to perform with Zubin Mehta.

According to Caroline, in Kochi she will be performing three famous Arias from the most well known of all operas. “I will perform Bizet’s Carmen. Also, there will be an encore as well,” she said. Caroline, who began playing the piano at a very young age of six, said, “I hope my voice and the arias will touch you all greatly. You might never have heard a Western classical orchestra with a singer. So it will be a great honour for me to perform before all of you.”