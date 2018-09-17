From a trickle to a flood, support galore for nuns’ protest

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Ten days into the protest partaken by five nuns demanding that Fr Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar Diocese be arrested, Vanchi Square at the High Court Junction is a hub of activity. Adorned with posters, postcards and placards, the message is loud and clear; justice demands to be served.

The square is filled with onlookers and passers-by, who have peeped into the venue and then gathered their courage and joined the protest. “I’m hoping that our sisters receive justice. I think it is of utmost importance that more people come forward and extend support. The protest is a fine example of the difference between people in power and people who are helpless,” said a Jacobite priest who’d come forward to express solidarity.

Neelambaran and Francis, who had travelled all the way from Pala sell the ‘Sathyajwala’ magazines, an initiative of the Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement, at the venue. Neelambaran said that he has volunteered towards the protest since the first day. Francis, his co-worker, continued that despite being an ardent Christian, he is not one to stand back and watch when atrocities are committed. “We come here at 7 am and leave around 10 pm. This is our way of showing solidarity with the sisters,” he said.

The protest that has gained momentum over ten days saw students of Govt Law College stage a dharna. Coordinator Ajesh, a law student, said in his speech that the nuns had their complete backing. “I’m very proud of my younger brothers who have come forward and extended encouragement. This is a distinct protest and our sisters have been fighting the battle for the past few weeks,” said advocate Rajesh Rajan in his speech. In a sui generis way of protesting, P V Shaji walked backwards from the Marine Drive to the venue of the protest. “Rather than going forward, the church and its disciplines are backward in nature. Hence I walked in reverse to articulate my stance towards the revolt,” Shaji said. Sr Jesme, who had promised her utmost loyalty and stand with the Save Our Sisters Action Council, said that they would continue the protest regardless of the threats received. “We will continue until justice is served,” she said, whilst the protestors and audience clapped in support.

The protest is also an illustration of the pen being mightier than the sword. P S Jalaja, who has reproduced Michelangelo’s ‘Peita’ wherein a nun has replaced Jesus on the lap of Mother Mary, is printed onto postcards and posters with people signing the cards which would later be sent to the Chief Minister. “This invites more people to get involved in the campaign,” Jalaja said. “During such times of abuse, we trust the judicial system as it comforts and promises justice. This is what I’ve intended to symbolise through the painting,” Jalaja added.