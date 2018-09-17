Kochi1 card can now be used in private buses, metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the move to extend the single-ticketing system, the Kochi1 card introduced by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), a smart card used to travel in the metro, can now be used in private buses running in the city. The service has been launched in 15 buses in the pilot phase.

Seven private bus companies have signed an agreement with KMRL for the smart cards. The facility is expected to be introduced over the next two months in 1,100 buses under these companies, namely Perfect Bus Metro Services, Kochi Metropolitan Transport Co-operative Society Ltd, My Metro, Muziris, Prateeksha Transport Operators Organisation Pvt Ltd, Kochi Wheelz United and Greater Cochin Bus Transport.

KMRL is planning to extend the usage of the card, which it rolled out with the assistance from Axis Bank, in other modes of transport too. Under single-ticketing, a passenger can travel in various modes of transport using a single ticket.

The passengers will be able to swipe their metro card for travelling on private buses. At present, the Smart Card can be used in select buses plying on the Aluva, Vyttila and Kakkanad routes. The installation of GPS on the private buses to link them with the Kochi1 card is almost complete, with 720 buses being linked. The remaining buses will be equipped with the device in the next few weeks.

Once the GPS installation is complete, the buses will be linked with the journey planner in Kochi 1 App. This will help passengers plan their journey, with the app providing the timing of metro trains and feeder buses. The KMRL, in the next step, will extend the services to auto rickshaws. Once the water metro is completed, the system will be launched in boats as well.

So far, the Kochi Metro has sold more than 20,000 Kochi1 cards. The card can also be used while shopping. The Kochi1 card is available at metro stations for Rs 237; including Rs 150 which is the price of the card, Rs 75 annual fee and Rs 12 for recharging. The passengers can top up the card by cash, debit or credit card of any bank.

