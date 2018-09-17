Home Cities Kochi

Loyola School emerge winners in TIME’s Aqua Regia state quiz

The duo will be representing the Kerala region in the national finals of Aqua Regia to be held at Hyderabad on September 18.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:03 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the regional finals of Aqua Regia, the annual national science quiz series organised by at The Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) held at TOC-H School, Vytilla, the team of Athreya and Niranjan of Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram emerged winners.

The duo will be representing the Kerala region in the national finals of Aqua Regia to be held at Hyderabad on September 18. Earlier on the same day, in the Kochi city finals, Jeevan Joseph and Samuel Joy of Bhavans Adarsha Vidyalaya bagged the first place while Divyaroop Sahoo and A V Harshith of Bhavans Varuna Vidyalaya were the first runners-up and the team comprising Gouri Santhosh and Anshuman Abraham Koshy of Choice School was the second runners-up. In the 12th edition of the national quiz, more than 2.4 lakh students from 25 cities across India participated in the competitions.

