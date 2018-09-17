Muziris Heritage Project joins hands with Cleartrip to promote heritage tourist destinations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muziris Heritage Project has partnered with Cleartrip, an online travel and tour facilitator, to promote the heritage tourist destinations across the world and book tickets online. A MoU was signed between the Muziris Heritage Project and Cleartrip in this regard recently.

Through this association, travellers will be able to book tickets for touring various sites, including Paliam Palace Museum, Paliam Nalukettu Museum and Paravur Synagogue, among others, through Cleartrip. Another popular activity which the tourists will be able to access through Cleartrip is the Muziris Circuit Tour, a first-of-its-kind, ‘hop-on-hop-off’ boat service in the country, which traverses major sites of the erstwhile Muziris region. The riverboat tour comprises three circuits, with each covering three different heritage sites.

“As part of the rehabilitation efforts post the devastating floods, we have undertaken the task of restoring the places and areas managed by the Muziris Heritage Project to their original self. At the same time, we are also taking all necessary measures to help various local communities resume economic activities. The tourism industry can play an integral role in this regard, along with the authorities,” said Nowshad PM, managing director, Muziris Heritage Project.

“The Muziris region represents a hitherto unknown side of Kerala, and Cleartrip, being one of the leading players in the online travel and activities space, will be the ideal partner for the Muziris Heritage Project in its endeavour to bring more tourists to this region and create new opportunities for the local people,” he said. Ankit Rastogi, vice-president- Activities and Accommodations, Cleartrip, said the partnership will be helpful in making Muziris heritage destinations easily accessible to people from India and across the world who would like to explore this region.

“With the floods having massively disrupted the lives of the locals and their means of livelihood, we have been providing the people of Kerala and the authorities all the support to rebuild the state. As a further commitment to the cause of Kerala and its people, we have collaborated with the Muziris Heritage Project, which has been involved in promoting the erstwhile region of Muziris, a treasure trove of cultural, artistic and archaeological remnants that has remained largely unknown among a majority of tourists,” he said.

The Muziris Heritage Project is one of the largest cultural and environmental conservation projects in the country and the first green project by the Kerala Government, which has given a major fillip to tourism in the state.