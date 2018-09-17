Home Cities Kochi

Rajagiri college in Kochi hosts international conference

The conference was inaugurated and conference keynote was delivered by  LM Patnaik, professor of IISc Bengaluru.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kochi, organised its flagship international conference - International Conference on Advances in Computing and Communications (ICACC-2018) at its Kakkanad campus.

The conference was inaugurated and conference keynote was delivered by  LM Patnaik, professor of IISc Bengaluru. Plenary and keynote sessions by Vinod Agarwal, former General Motor R&D, India Science Lab, Bengaluru, former group director, Indian Space Research Organisation, Bengaluru and Sohan Maheshwar, evangelist, Amazon India were the major highlights of the conference.

Panellists included  P T Thomas MLA, Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, UN Environment Programme, Russel Joy, Supreme Court lawyer, V Sivanandan Achari, associate professor of Environmental Chemistry, School of Environmental Studies, CUSAT and C K Rajan, former director, Centre for Monsoon Studies, CUSAT. The discussion was moderated by Fr Jaison Paul Mulerickal, principal of Jyothy Engineering College.

Fishermen  Martin and Johnson, who were part of the rescue operations, were honoured in the occasion. Binu A proposed the vote of thanks. The conference concluded on September 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajagiri international conference

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  