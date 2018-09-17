Rajagiri college in Kochi hosts international conference

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kochi, organised its flagship international conference - International Conference on Advances in Computing and Communications (ICACC-2018) at its Kakkanad campus.

The conference was inaugurated and conference keynote was delivered by LM Patnaik, professor of IISc Bengaluru. Plenary and keynote sessions by Vinod Agarwal, former General Motor R&D, India Science Lab, Bengaluru, former group director, Indian Space Research Organisation, Bengaluru and Sohan Maheshwar, evangelist, Amazon India were the major highlights of the conference.

Panellists included P T Thomas MLA, Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, UN Environment Programme, Russel Joy, Supreme Court lawyer, V Sivanandan Achari, associate professor of Environmental Chemistry, School of Environmental Studies, CUSAT and C K Rajan, former director, Centre for Monsoon Studies, CUSAT. The discussion was moderated by Fr Jaison Paul Mulerickal, principal of Jyothy Engineering College.

Fishermen Martin and Johnson, who were part of the rescue operations, were honoured in the occasion. Binu A proposed the vote of thanks. The conference concluded on September 15.