The homeless hundreds: Migrant labourers find shelter on streets

Under the metro girders, verandahs of shops and platforms of railway stations, you may find them anywhere and most of the time inebriated.

Migrant labourers sleeping on the pavement in Kochi  A Sanesh

KOCHI: “Everyone considers us anti-social. But, no one asks why we end up here” says Raja Reddy from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, one among the many migrant labourers who find shelter in open spaces across the city after toiling unto the desk.

Under the metro girders, verandahs of shops and platforms of railway stations, you may find them anywhere and most of the time inebriated. “I drink a bit every day. There is no other way to get a sound sleep in this noisy atmosphere,” says Reddy who has made the Metro parking space in MG Road his home. Despite getting lathi charged many times, left with no option these workers come back to these spots.
 
Health threats

With Ernakulam emerging as the prime destination of migrants,   their living standards see deterioration. Inadvertently, these migrants, living under unhealthy conditions, causes various epidemics to spread. “Though we use the public toilets at the bus stand, many openly defecate in stormwater drains as they need to rush for work,” says Varadarajan, who resides under Kaloor Metro Station.

Social activist Theruvoram Murugan says that his organisation has found many grave facts in a survey they conducted.“There are people with diseases like leprosy among these workers. Many also spread sexually-transmitted diseases among themselves,” he says.

Murugan claims that there are local people too who exploit the migrant women . “We have seen many people from the city abuses migrant women for their needs. They are doing this without the knowledge of their family and takes these diseases to their households,” he adds.  

Need for medical assistance

Amidst the calls for rehabilitation, experts suggest a different approach to changing the scenario. “What we urgently need to do is hold proper medical camps and counselling sessions for these workers. Many of them are addicted to drugs and some are severely ill,” says Murugan.  But, authorities claim that things are already going fine. “The Corporation is constantly organising medical checkups and counselling sessions for the migrant workers across the city. We issue health cards every six months and ensure its renewal regularly,”  says Minimol VK, chairperson, health committee, Kochi Corporation.

Under the metro girders, verandahs of shops and platforms of railway stations, migrants labourers can be found anywhere and most of the time inebriated. Despite them being shooed off by the police, they return to the spot, left with no option.

