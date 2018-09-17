Home Cities Kochi

Tracker to bird watcher

Whether they said yes or no, Sudeesh accompanied the tourists, learned about birds from them and continued this for years leaving his studies in midway.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Meenakshy Menon
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘May I accompany you’, he learned this sentence at the age of eight from a guide and started asking this to the foreign tourists who visited Thattekad, his native. Whether they said yes or no, Sudeesh accompanied the tourists, learned about birds from them and continued this for years leaving his studies in midway.

Today, Sudeesh travels across the country by earning a living through his passion - ‘bird watching’. “I always had a love for pants and shoes, which attracted me to foreign tourists during my childhood. Later, I accompanied them as a route guide that turned out to be a stepping stone in my life,” said Sudeesh, who lives near the Thattekad Bird Sanctuary. He mentioned that the tourists used to keenly observe the birds and they were happy when he used to point out a bird to them. “On one such visit, I learned the names of five birds. I used to repeat this on my next visit and started learning more on bird species,” he added.

Sudeesh has later gifted a binocular and a book on birds by tourists, making him a bird watcher or guide from a mere path tracker. “I became so interested in being a guide that it affected my studies. I discontinued my studies by the time I was 16 and turned into a bird watcher and forest guide,” he said. He currently works as a freelancer guide for various companies including foreign ones. “Before taking up this, I have worked in Bengaluru and Mysore as a guide. It was after my marriage at the age of 23 years I came back to Kerala and indulged in freelancing,” he added.

Sudeesh highlighted that he works continuously for about six months travelling across South and North India, and Andamans. “ But since this is my hobby, it never feels like doing a job. The travel also depends on seasons as we usually don’t take trips during the monsoon. Not just birds, spotting animals are also part of the safari,” he said. He mentioned when he is free, he travels alone to the forest across India, stays there and understands the habitat of birds. “ This helps me get a field experience, which benefits while taking the tourists. The tourists may have a target of watching 200-250 rare birds and my lone trips help me get an idea of which bird can be spotted at a particular area,” he said.

According to Sudeesh, tourism has much more to be explored in the state and offers great space for employment too. He mentioned tourists would love to know the unique characteristics of the places here, be it food or other experiences.“And if we provide authentic to information to the outsiders, that is a great source of income.  Our team is giving training to five people per year to become a guide. We also initiate classes on ‘one fireman for one house’ within the localities of Thattekad,” he said.

Sudeesh, who has now seen 960 plus bird across India noted the number has only increased. “ Though I used to photograph it before, I stopped it one and a half year ago. I don’t want to enter into the privacy of their space with a lens but rather enjoy watching them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  