Meetup Cafe for rebuilding Kerala

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will organise Meetup Cafe, a platform for exchanging ideas, fostering partnerships and building beneficial networks on Wednesday.

Published: 18th September 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will organise Meetup Cafe, a platform for exchanging ideas, fostering partnerships and building beneficial networks on Wednesday. The programme on the devastating floods that hit many parts of the state and the post-deluge rebuilding mission, will be held at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park in Kalamassery. 

The discussion, planned as part of the monthly Meetup Cafe of KSUM, will be on ‘lessons from the flood: Life is not about earning money, it’s about living together and helping each other’.Prasanth Nair, deputy secretary of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and Anshu Gupta, founder of Goonj, an NGO  which undertakes disaster relief, will participate in the debate.

Anbodu Kochi, a citizens’ collective that actively participated in relief activities in Kochi, and Team Compassionate Keralam, the online platform which supported the flood-affected families, will also join the event. There will also be a panel discussion on ‘How Kerala flood relief effort became a shining example of digital India’s promise’.

