Musician Pranavam Madhu aims to be the best composer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Born with musical instincts, he was always finding the rhythm in every aspect of his life: the clattering of plates, rustling of leaves, footsteps, the ocean, the ghostly wind. There was a tune and a beat in everything. Identifying his natural talent, the tailoring teacher of his LP school began inspiring him to learn music. That was decades ago.

Circa 2018. Pranavam Madhu won the South Indian International Movie Award for his music in the Malayalam short film ‘Canvas’. “I am glad I was recognised for my music,” says Madhu. “I have always wanted to make good music and I am glad my efforts were appreciated, ”

He is currently working on two devotional albums and has agreed to work on a few films in the Malayalam and Tamil industry. “These films will only be announced in 2019,” says Madhu.

He ultimately aims to be the best music composer creating the best music around. “Though the contemporary music industry has been churning out some good songs lately, there have been complaints that music is loud these days,” Madhu says. “This has been worrying many music lovers as films don’t demand songs that can be enjoyed by everyone alike.”

Tracing the origins of his talent, Madhu’s family is artistically inclined: his father was an Ottamthullal artist, uncle a painter, and brother an author. “I think this brought me closer to music,” he says. “Later, I trained with G Devarajan Master. He is my role model and inspiration. I decided I will pursue a musical career after he taught me swaras (notes) and composition,” he continued.

Professionally trained in classical music, Madhu also uses contemporary techniques in his compositions. “My works are usually based on classical music,” he says. “I experiment with contemporary techniques, but they are only used if necessary.”A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Madhu is currently based in Sharjah.