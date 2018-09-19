Home Cities Kochi

A different take on love

‘Nizhal Pole’ is more heart and soul than many music albums you have seen recently.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  ‘Nizhal Pole’ is more heart and soul than many music albums you have seen recently. The four minute 30 second video, which is set in exotic locations such as Fort Kochi and Mattancherry and Idukki, tells the blossoming love between two college kids who set their affections on each other. Anjali Ameer, the first transgender actress plays the female lover, while Deepak J R who has also sung for the video is the actor.

“We had initially decided on an audio project because the lyrics and the music itself were very telling. The lyrics were written by Ramesh Kavil and the song was directed by Prasanth Nettoor. I fell in love with the music and the song which is why I decided to sing for the video. We wanted the song to be unplugged which is why the music is very casual- only voice and the guitar. For the orchaestration, we approached guitarist Sumesh Parameswar. It is a very simple malabaric song,” said Deepak.

Once the audio project was out, the director Safeer Pattambi wanted it to be converted into a visual song.  “I was acquainted with Anjali Ameer through a beauty pagaent that was held in Kochi. When I told her about the project and the song, she readily agreed. I think it was great for such a talented actress, who has acted beside Mamootty to share screen space with me in the video,” says Deepak.

The actor and singer says he finds it irrelevant when people ask why the team decided to rope in a transgender for the project. “In our eyes, she is a woman who is a good actress. She is also a good friend,” he says.Radhika Pillai also acted in the album. 

