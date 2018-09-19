Home Cities Kochi

Cybersecurity is a major challenge in  contemporary world, says actor Fahad Fazil

Speaking on the occasion, Kochi City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh said nearly half of the cases handled by the city police are related to cyber crimes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cybersecurity has become a major challenge for every industry in today’s world, be it banking, education, entertainment or any other business, said actor Fahad Fazil. He was addressing a gathering at Kakkanad Infopark on Tuesday as part of a promotion campaign of COCON-18, an international seminar on cybersecurity. “I hope COCON will go to a great extent in addressing our concerns regarding the emerging threats,” he said.

Actor couple Fahad Fazil and Nasriya Fahad launched the teaser video of COCON-18.
Kochi Range IG Vijaya Sakhare, who welcomed the gathering, said cybersecurity assumed much significance at a time when technology was at your fingertips.  Speaking on the occasion, Kochi City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh said nearly half of the cases handled by the city police are related to cyber crimes. “Now anyone can do anything in cyberspace, that too without having to reveal their identity,” he said.

The Commissioner also pointed to the online assault against Hanan Hamid, a degree student who made headlines for selling fish in Thammanam after college hours. A few days ago, somebody created a fake page in her name on Facebook and circulated several abusive messages. Despite the cyber cell deactivating the profile, Hanan continued to receive several abusive and threatening messages,” he said.

Hrishikesh Nair, Infopark CEO and Dinesh Thampi, Secretary, G-Tec, were also present at the function.  
COCON-18, jointly organised by Kerala Police in association with POLCYB (The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace) and G-Tec, will be held in Kochi on October 5 and 6.

