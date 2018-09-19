Home Cities Kochi

Kerala government to levy user fees for failure to dispose of solid waste at source

The civic body also employs special squads which nabs people who dispose of waste at public places.

By Meera Suresh
KOCHI: The state government’s new policy that stipulates levying user fee from households that fail to dispose of solid waste at the source itself may be aimed at addressing the mounting waste woes, but is unlikely to find favour among the public. For a civic body that has been grappling with solid waste management issues for some time, the new policy may not prove effective. 

“In Kochi Corporation, levying user fee is not a new proposal. We have been doing that for some time but the system is ineffective. As of now, we collect between Rs 50 and Rs 100 per month from households, But, many refuse to pay even that. This leaves Kudumbashree workers who collect waste in a fix. For the same reason, its state-wide execution will have limitations, “ says V K Minimol, chairperson, Health Standing Committee. 

The ordinance, however, is yet to reach the Corporation officials. “As of now, we only have a vague idea of the new policy. From what we know now, the amount to be levied has not been specified,” she added.
At present, the Corporation has Haritha Keralam Mission under it. The mission workers collect Rs 100 each for plastic waste every two days and Rs 800 for organic waste per month. 

The civic body also employs special squads which nabs people who dispose of waste at public places. The squad has levied a fine of over Rs 1.8 lakh for the past one week. The fine ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 5000.
However, Ernakulam district Residents ’Associations’ Apex Council president  P Rangadasa Prabhu has decried the government move to impose a user fee. 

“Rather than imposing a user fee, the government should actually focus on bringing in waste treatment projects and plants. What’s the use of levying money from people if the authorities continue to promote plastic products? In fact, forcing people to pay for something as basic as waste collection is an infringement of a taxpayer’s rights. Every policy has to be taken only after ensuring the people’s participation,” he added. If the policy was aimed at encouraging people to dispose waste at source, then it is unlikely, Rangadasa Prabhu added.

