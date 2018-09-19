Home Cities Kochi

Legal Metrology Department registers 46 cases for fleecing consumers in flood-hit areas of Kerala

Central Zone covers Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts which were all affected by the flood.

Published: 19th September 2018 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  To prevent flood-affected people from being fleeced by traders, the Legal Metrology Department is on its toes as frequent checks are being conducted at shops and supermarkets on a daily basis. As many as 46 cases were registered by the Legal Metrology Department, Central Zone, since the flood after it was found several traders were overcharging, selling goods without declaration. Variations in the weight of commodities were also found.

Central Zone covers Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts which were all affected by the flood. "From the first day of the flood, there was a severe shortage of goods in the market and to prevent consumers being fleeced by the traders, our squads were active on a daily basis," R Rammohan, deputy controller, Central Zone, told Express. 

"In the initial weeks, there were numerous cases regarding overcharging on food and water. Later, we were getting more cases related to selling products without proper declaration. Mostly, the goods coming from other state did not have proper declarations. We also had cases for improper packing without any registration," he said.

Of the 46 cases registered post-flood, 26 cases were registered in August. As many as 20 were registered in September in four central districts. The Legal Metrology Department registered four cases of overcharging, four cases for selling packaged goods without registered packing, five cases for not weighing goods in certified weighing machines and 1 case for variation in the quantity and weight of the product. More than 20 cases were registered for lack of declaration in the packets. The cases were registered under various sections of Packaged Commodity Rules and Legal Metrology Act.

"Since the flood, we deployed two squads each in four districts of Central Zone to conduct checks on a daily basis. These squads went across all the flood-affected areas and conducted checks at shops and other retail markets. One squad has 4 officials. The squad will continue enforcement activities until we feel the situation has normalised," Rammohan said.Legal Metrology is closely monitoring whether food products provided at relief camps are reaching the market. It is also coordinating with other departments to prevent relief goods from reaching the markets.

