Local Self-Government offices to be open on Thursday and Friday

Cochin Corporation Secretary, Regional Joint Director-Urban Affairs and Ernakulam Deputy Director Panchayat, Kakkanad, were also asked to report for duty on these holidays.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Local Self-Government (LSG) institutions, which were included in the Rebuild Kerala Mission, will be functional on Thursday and Friday, which is public holiday for government offices due to Muharram and Guru Samadhi.

District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla on Tuesday gave a directive to the LSG institutions in the flood-hit areas of the district to be functional on these holidays to provide maximum service to the people.

