Major plans to upgrade  Ammathottils: KSCCW

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aware of the dismal condition of Ammathottils across the state, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) has planned to upgrade existing cradles and double their numbers across the state. “Kerala State Industrial Enterprises has been entrusted with the responsibility to make the centres hi-tech by upgrading the existing alarm that is sounded when the baby is placed in the cradle simultaneously taking a picture of the baby and recording its weight.

The notification will be sent to hospital authorities, the child protection officer, and other concerned officials via the mobile phone,” said Advocate Deepak S P, general secretary of the KSCCW. The facility will be equipped with quality sensors that will render the concept more secure. “There are times when people would leave stones and toys in the crib. The sensor technology that would be adapted will function only if the being is a baby,” Deepak continued. When the parent enters the centre, a message would be sounded that informs the parent the right of a child to live with its parents, thereby inducing second thoughts within the parent.

“The facility would work regardless of power supply. Earlier, the cradle operated on spring technology. We will be upgrading it to sensor technology,” Deepak said.Sahya Valley Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a company contracted with the functioning and the Annual Maintenance Cost(AMC) of Ammathottil, would also repair technical snags within 12 hours, in updated centres.

The state government has also decided to shift Ammathottil centres to safer surroundings. The pilot project of the cradles will be undertaken in its council headquarters, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. Hitherto, 240 babies have been abandoned at various Ammathottil centres.