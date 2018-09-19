Home Cities Kochi

Railway officials discuss DEMU train services from Perumanoor Railway Station

The official railway team has agreed on considering a stop for DEMu (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train, which will be beginning from Kochi Harbour Terminous. 

Hibi Eden MLA and Railway Station director Harikrishnan visiting Perumanoor station on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hibi Eden, MLA and other railway officials visited Perumanoor Railway Station on Tuesday to discuss on availing the services of Demu (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) from the station. Based on the earlier visit of the team led by the MLA, railway station Director Harikrishnan has agreed to visit the place. The official railway team has agreed on considering a stop for Demu train, which will be beginning from Kochi Harbour Terminous. 

“All the primary requirements at the station will be sought after. Funds for renovations will be made available from the MLA Fund. The services of Demu trains can be useful to people if the stop is granted by the railways,” said Hibi Eden, MLA.

He also added that the corporation councilors have agreed on taking measures to remove the waste materials piled up in the place as soon as possible. “I have talked with the councilors for taking up the matter with importance and they have agreed that they will take necessary actions in removing them,” he said.

A committee has been appointed to give a detailed report regarding the proceedings at the station. 
“The committee will be submitting reports on the clearance of waste and other activities at the station and based on the report proper measures will be taken,” he said. 

Along with Hibi Eden, MLA, Perumanoor Station Director, Harikrishnan, Councilors, C K Peter, Davis Parambithara, K S Francis, Elisabeth Teacher, Section Engineer (Works), Ravikumar, Thevara Development Committee members P R Reneesh, and, Tenson John also visited the place.

