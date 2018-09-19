Researcher-doctor’s quest to save hospital hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lung cancer, according to experts, is the most common form of cancer. In India alone, 9.3 per cent cancer deaths can be attributed to lung carcinoma. That’s like a huge number in medical terms, in case you’re wondering. However, little advances in treatment techniques are being made in these cases of cancer in the country. Keeping this in mind and giving hope to families of patients with advanced cancer, Australia-based respiratory medicine consultant Dr Rajesh Thomas has pioneered a revolutionary research on the subject. This was published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), one of the top medical journals in the world.

For the research, an open-label randomised clinical trial was conducted in which participants were recruited from centres in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The participants had symptomatic malignant pleural effusion, which is a condition in which cancer causes fluid to collect around the lungs and the wall of the chest cavity. This is in the advanced stage in which cancer has already spread to other organs. For the study, the participants who had not undergone an indwelling pleural catheter or pleurodesis treatment were included.

Let’s get back to English now. An indwelling pleural catheter is a small tube used to drain the fluid around the lungs. On the other hand, pleurodesis is a procedure in which medicine is used to adhere the lung to the chest cavity to prevent the collection of fluid. The study determined whether the pleural catheter was more effective than the pleurodesis in reducing days in the hospital.

According to Rajesh’s research, it was found that patients who opted for an indwelling pleural catheter spent significantly fewer days in the hospital than the other lot. The indwelling pleural catheter only demands a single day or overnight stay unless other medical reasons necessitate continual hospitalisation.

However, no significant differences in the quality of life were observed in both groups of people.

The original investigation ends with the purpose of the study: Informing the patient of the choice of management for the advanced stage of cancer. “The indwelling pleural catheter is relatively a new treatment method,” said Rajesh. “My research shows that the therapy is a safe and effective first-line treatment that reduces hospital admissions in patients suffering from cancer effusion.”

Along with him, his team of researchers include Edward T H Fysh, Nicola A Smith, Pyng Lee, Benjamin C H Kwan, Elaine Yap, Fiona C Horwood, Francesco Piccolo, David C L Lam, Luke A Garske, Ranjan Shrestha, Christopher Kosky, Catherine A Read, Kevin Murray and Gary Lee. Kochi native Rajesh, now based in Perth, is an interventional pulmonologist and lung cancer researcher at the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital there.