Home Cities Kochi

Tips for that MBBS exam? Karthik is your go-to guy

Sharp Vision, a blog created by a second-year MBBS student Karthik Raj of Sree Gokulam Medical College, has been garnering attention.

Published: 19th September 2018 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karthik (on the left) with his team of Sharp Vision initiative

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Sharp Vision, a blog created by a second-year MBBS student Karthik Raj of Sree Gokulam Medical College, has been garnering attention. The tutorial blog has been created for medical students in the country to overcome learning difficulties of MBBS and MD  students. The blog is also considered to be the first in the state created by a student to help fellow students in preparing for the ever-tough examinations. 

Karthik never thought his small initiative started by the end of June for his collegemates will become a useful tutorial for all medical students aiming to crack the exams. The blog has crossed 5,000 viewers and it is being shared by even the medical experts in the country. In Sharp Vision, the students have been introduced to the most effective way of interaction where one can share articles, tips and opinion like a combined study. For instance, those preparing for their first-year examination, the blog posts a first-year university questions review session with important topics and questions. 

This helps to have an easy read before the exam and also provides a clear understanding of the question pattern. For MD students, the blog has revised important questions of entrance examinations reviewed by experienced teachers.

 According to Karthik, the idea of starting a blog for medical students came up following a difference of opinion with his friend who studies at AIIMS. “What triggered me was his neglect when we shared this idea to him. In fact, he ignored me as a good-for-nothing private medical college student. It inspired me to start this blog and  I am happy with the outcome”, Karthik says. 

 He has started preparing a book for the first year students of the medical college. Jaypee Publishers have agreed to publish it. Karthik says his big day was when Dr Harsh Mohan, author of pathology textbooks, accepted his proposal of becoming the head of the blog. The blog can be visited at arpvisionsvmedspot.blogspot.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina