Tips for that MBBS exam? Karthik is your go-to guy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sharp Vision, a blog created by a second-year MBBS student Karthik Raj of Sree Gokulam Medical College, has been garnering attention. The tutorial blog has been created for medical students in the country to overcome learning difficulties of MBBS and MD students. The blog is also considered to be the first in the state created by a student to help fellow students in preparing for the ever-tough examinations.

Karthik never thought his small initiative started by the end of June for his collegemates will become a useful tutorial for all medical students aiming to crack the exams. The blog has crossed 5,000 viewers and it is being shared by even the medical experts in the country. In Sharp Vision, the students have been introduced to the most effective way of interaction where one can share articles, tips and opinion like a combined study. For instance, those preparing for their first-year examination, the blog posts a first-year university questions review session with important topics and questions.

This helps to have an easy read before the exam and also provides a clear understanding of the question pattern. For MD students, the blog has revised important questions of entrance examinations reviewed by experienced teachers.

According to Karthik, the idea of starting a blog for medical students came up following a difference of opinion with his friend who studies at AIIMS. “What triggered me was his neglect when we shared this idea to him. In fact, he ignored me as a good-for-nothing private medical college student. It inspired me to start this blog and I am happy with the outcome”, Karthik says.

He has started preparing a book for the first year students of the medical college. Jaypee Publishers have agreed to publish it. Karthik says his big day was when Dr Harsh Mohan, author of pathology textbooks, accepted his proposal of becoming the head of the blog. The blog can be visited at arpvisionsvmedspot.blogspot.com.