15,000 medical shops to stay closed on September 28

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 15,000 medical shops across the state will remain closed on September 28 as part of the stir by the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA) against the draft rules introduced by the Centre to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, to allegedly legalise the online sales of medicines.

“Permitting online sales of medicines will directly affect nearly 50 lakh people who own or work in medical shops,” said AKCDA president A N Mohan.“There would be no control and supervision over medicines sold online. There is no proper licensing system for e-pharmacies. Only a registration is required which can be granted to anyone applying for it,” he said.

AKCDA’s national body, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, too, has declared a nationwide strike the same day.Mohan said the state licensing authority concerned inspected medical shops once every six months at present. Post amendment, this will be done only once in two years.