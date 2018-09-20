Home Cities Kochi

Kerala High Court asks state government to explain Special Public Prosecutors' posting procedure 

On G Subrothan’s appointment in Kollam, the court said the records reveal the District Judge concerned could not assess his merit and had recommended at least two other persons as being good.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPP) in all 14 districts for handling Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases, the High Court has asked the state government to explain the procedure it followed for their posting.

The court mainly cited the instances of five out of 14 SPPs appointed by the state. One of those five SPPs – M G Sindhu who was appointed in Wayanad – is a criminal case accused.“The District Collector’s (Wayanad) records show Sindhu’s name figured in the crime records pending before the Magistrate Court. However, when the list was forwarded to the District Judge, the information was kept away... How can a person against whom criminal cases are pending be appointed as SPP while ignoring others with cleaner track records?” the court observed.

On G Subrothan’s appointment in Kollam, the court said the records reveal the District Judge concerned could not assess his merit and had recommended at least two other persons as being good. “How, then, could the government appoint Subrothan even though he was evidently not assessed?” the court said.
The court also took exception to the appointment of Aisha P Jamal in Malappuram. “As advocate, Jamal has seven years and seven months of practice against the minimum qualification of seven years as mandated. It would not have been a problem if the situation was similar to all the other persons figuring on the list forwarded by the District Collector,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Special Public Prosecutors POCSO Act Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina