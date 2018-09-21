A colourful tribute to unsung heros

By Express News Service

KOCHI:When sheer humanity and compassion flooded across the state to help one another during the harrowing rains, many would have thought how Malayalees became selfless to this extent? The world has witnessed the togetherness since Nipah and the floods took it up further. They found remedies within themselves without any foul cry, blame game and gimmicks.

Witnessing the pure love, Sreekala Narendranath, a corporate trainer hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, has decided to honour the unsung heroes of the rescue mission and contribute to the rebuilding of the state with a painting exhibition with help of painters across the country titled ‘The New Land’ under the banner of “The Prussian Art Hub” at Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Kochi, from September 18 to 23.

“It is a humble effort to these unsung heroes. The six paintings under the tagline ‘Restore Kerala’ will act as a fundraiser for the flood relief activities. Among them, one is dedicated to fishermen, Kerala’s own army and another to Jaisal, who showed unconditional humanity to the world,” says Sreekala.

The acrylic paintings displayed at the exhibition try to evoke emotions of the testing time. “I tried to highlight the emotions through a figurative painting by making materials irrelevant. But the activities of the characters itself convey the meaning,” she says.

Sreekala, a classical dancer turned professional, has been in the city for over a year and has been part of the post-flood relief works. “Though I have been part of the flood relief activities, I wanted to do something that satisfies my thoughts and eventually, ends up in this idea. With the help of renowned painter T R Suresh and my fellow artists Vishnu, Venugopal, Shalini Ramdas, Shanmuga Priya, Aparna and Doyil, I realised the dream,” adds Sreekala.The five-day event was inaugurated by P T Thomas MLA and artist Kaladharan was the chief guest.