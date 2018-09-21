Bikers’ rally for girl child’s education flags off from Kundannoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Golden Quadrilateral Ride staged nationally by Indian Motorcycle to raise funds for the education of the girl child was flagged off from Kundannoor on Thursday. The ride is being conducted as part of the ‘Wheels of Change’ programme initiated by the Indian Motorcycle for charity and promotion of healthy road culture.

The ride aims to distribute study materials to 300 students in the flood-affected St Joseph’s School, Varapuzha. More than forty bikers led by Barnad Lasar participated in the ride which culminated at St Joseph’s School, Varapuzha. The ride which will resume on Friday morning will cover 14,000 km in 40 days before culminating in New Delhi.

The riders will visit 15 underprivileged schools across the country to help ensure basic amenities there. Representatives of EVM Group, the authorised dealers of Indian Motorcycle in Kerala; Prasanth Padmanabhan, general manager, Indian Motorcycle and D J Savio, Kerala riders’ group president led the ride. Bikes belonging to all models can participate in the ride which makes it unique.