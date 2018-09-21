Central Institute of Fisheries Technology develops hygienic solar fish dryers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the plummeting sales of dry fish are causing concern among fishermen, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has developed solar hybrid fish dryers, aimed at recapturing the falling market.

The sale of dry fish nosedived across the country following concerns about hygiene. The circulation of videos on social media platforms revealing the unhygienic practices of open sun drying and salting of fish, even on roads, adversely affected the dry fish market across the country.

The solar hybrid fish dryers, an alternative for traditional open sun drying, will help fishermen ensure hygiene and quality of the product. The innovation is gaining momentum among fish entrepreneurs. It is being introduced with the financial assistance from Hyderabad-based National Fisheries Development Board.

CIFT has organised training programmes to encourage entrepreneurs to utilise the new technology. The initial training programmes were held at Mannuthy. Another training programme is scheduled for October 10 to 12 at CIFT, Willingdon Island.