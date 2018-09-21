Home Cities Kochi

Central Institute of Fisheries Technology develops hygienic solar fish dryers

The sale of dry fish nosedived across the country following concerns about hygiene.

Published: 21st September 2018 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the plummeting sales of dry fish are causing concern among fishermen, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has developed solar hybrid fish dryers, aimed at recapturing the falling market.

The sale of dry fish nosedived across the country following concerns about hygiene. The circulation of videos on social media platforms revealing the unhygienic practices of open sun drying and salting of fish, even on roads, adversely affected the dry fish market across the country.

The solar hybrid fish dryers, an alternative for traditional open sun drying, will help fishermen ensure hygiene and quality of the product. The innovation is gaining momentum among fish entrepreneurs. It is being introduced with the financial assistance from Hyderabad-based National Fisheries Development Board.

CIFT has organised training programmes to encourage entrepreneurs to utilise the new technology. The initial training programmes were held at Mannuthy. Another training programme is scheduled for October 10 to 12 at CIFT, Willingdon Island. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Institute of Fisheries Technology solar hybrid fish dryers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 