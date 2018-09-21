Cochin Cancer Research Centre: Work lags, operation theatre rarely used

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) work has been dragging on for weeks now.

Since its stone-laying by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in May, CCRC has been plagued by many problems, from permit issues to labour issues, and its construction work is yet to become full-fledged. Though work has now resumed on a small scale, many promises remain unfulfilled.

For instance, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) CCRC signed with the Ernakulam Medical College to use the latter's operation theatre is rarely utilized, as only a handful of surgeries has been done so far, and that too minor ones.

“Some of the surgeries were complicated. We had to send away two cases because the patients had asthma. We are not equipped to deal with severe issues which may occur during a complicated surgery. It is risky and with the limited resources we have, we try to play it safe,” said a CCRC staff. Like several other developments at the hospital, the MoU was signed when people began protesting against the lack of facilities at CCRC.

Aimed to function like the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, CCRC is focuses on patients in the Central Kerala and Malabar region. Ekm Med College's cath lab lags, tooFive months have passed since the arrival of cath lab equipment at the Ernakulam Medical College (EMC). However, they are yet to be installed. The reason cited: The absence of a lift to the upper floor of the cath lab building for patients. The building renovation itself had cost around `4.5 crore.

“PWD is in charge of the lift. There were some technical issues regarding soil quality and the like. I think most of it is sorted now. Once the lift is ready, we can start the cath lab. Most of the cardiology patients will need the help of a lift,” said EMC superintendent Dr Peter.The PWD officers concerned say it will take another three months to finish the work once it begins. Meanwhile, the EMC Cardiology Department now has more OPs with all the newly-appointed staff taking charge. The various cardiovascular tests are also being done here now.