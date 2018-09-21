Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Port Trust in final stage of inviting tenders

CPT expects to handle about 65,000 tourists from Europe and America arriving in 50 large cruise vessels in this fiscal year.

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Cochin Port Trust (CPT) chairman A V Ramana told Express: “We are in the final stage of inviting tenders for setting up the facility. Though we do not expect to gain much from this, it will surely boost local tourism avenues and be an added attraction for cruise liners to dock at Kochi.” CPT had slashed docking charges by 30 per cent to attract more cruise liners. 

Earlier, 30,000 and 70,000 Gross Registered Tonnage vessels attracted a fee of around Rs 30 and Rs 75 lakh, respectively. CPT expects to handle about 65,000 tourists from Europe and America arriving in 50 large cruise vessels in this fiscal year. During their brief stay in Kochi, these high net-worth individuals spend close to 400 dollars per day on an average. 

At present, cruise vessels up to 260 m long are handled at the BTP berth and Samudrika, the cruise passenger facilitation centre. CPT is constructing a state-of-the-art International Cruise Terminal at the site.  

