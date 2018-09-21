CSIR Foundation Day fete

By Express News Service

KOCHI:As part of the 76th CSIR Foundation Day celebrations, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Regional Centre Kochi, will remain open to the public from morning till noon on Wednesday.

In view of this, the various research and developmental activities of NIO will be displayed at the centre. This will enable the public, especially students, to get first-hand information on the current scientific activities in the field of oceanography. Moreover, this will give a rare opportunity for them to understand the career prospects in the multidisciplinary field of oceanography, said T Pankajakshan, chief scientist, NIO.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial ResearKOCHI:ch (CSIR) is a premier research body of India having 37 well-established laboratories in different disciplines of Science and Technology.